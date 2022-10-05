Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re still waiting to get Halloween times for every community, but here’s what we have so far:

OHIO

Archbold: October 31 6-730pm

Arlington:

Bellevue: October 29 5-7pm

Bowling Green: October 31 630-8pm

Bryan: October 29 5-630pm

Clyde: October 29 5-6pm

Defiance: October 27 6-730pm

Delta: October 31 530-7pm

Deshler: October 29 5-630pm

Elmore: October 31 6-8pm

Fayette: October 31 6-730pm

Findlay: October 29 5-7pm

Fostoria: October 29 530-7pm

Fremont: October 30 4-6pm

Genoa: October 31 6-8pm

Gibsonburg: October 30 5-7pm

Grand Rapids: October 31 5-7pm

Green Springs:

Holgate:

Holland: October 31 6-8pm

Jerusalem Township: October 31 6-8pm

Lake Township: October 31 6-730pm

Liberty Center:

Luckey: October 31 530-7pm

Lyons: October 31 530-7pm

Marblehead: October 31 6-8pm

Maumee: October 31 6-8pm

McComb: October 31 6-7pm

Metamora:

Millbury:

Monclova Township: October 31 6-8pm

Napoleon: October 31 6-730pm

North Baltimore: October 31 6-730pm

Northwood:

Norwalk: October 31 6-7:30pm

Oak Harbor: October 31 6-730pm

Oregon: October 31 6-8pm

Ottawa Hills: October 31 6-8pm

Pemberville: October 31 530-7pm

Perrysburg: October 31 6-8pm

Perrysburg Township: October 31 6-8pm

Port Clinton: October 31 6-8pm

Rocky Ridge:

Rossford: October 31 530-730pm

Springfield Township:

Stony Ridge:

Village of Swanton: Oct. 29th 6-730pm

Sylvania: October 31 6-730pm

Sylvania Township: October 31 6-730pm

Toledo: October 31 6-8pm

Tiffin: October 30 3-5pm

Van Buren:

Walbridge:

Washington Township: October 31 6-8pm

Waterville: October 31 6-8pm

Wauseon: October 31 6-730pm

Whitehouse: October 31 6-8pm

Woodville: October 31 6-8pm

MICHIGAN

Adrian:

Bedford Township:

Blissfield: October 31 530-7pm

Dundee:

Erie Township:

Ida Township:

LaSalle Township:

Monroe: October 31 6-8pm

Monroe Township:

Petersburg:

Whiteford Township:

