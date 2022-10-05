Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re still waiting to get Halloween times for every community, but here’s what we have so far:
OHIO
Archbold: October 31 6-730pm
Arlington:
Bellevue: October 29 5-7pm
Bowling Green: October 31 630-8pm
Bryan: October 29 5-630pm
Clyde: October 29 5-6pm
Defiance: October 27 6-730pm
Delta: October 31 530-7pm
Deshler: October 29 5-630pm
Elmore: October 31 6-8pm
Fayette: October 31 6-730pm
Findlay: October 29 5-7pm
Fostoria: October 29 530-7pm
Fremont: October 30 4-6pm
Genoa: October 31 6-8pm
Gibsonburg: October 30 5-7pm
Grand Rapids: October 31 5-7pm
Green Springs:
Holgate:
Holland: October 31 6-8pm
Jerusalem Township: October 31 6-8pm
Lake Township: October 31 6-730pm
Liberty Center:
Luckey: October 31 530-7pm
Lyons: October 31 530-7pm
Marblehead: October 31 6-8pm
Maumee: October 31 6-8pm
McComb: October 31 6-7pm
Metamora:
Millbury:
Monclova Township: October 31 6-8pm
Napoleon: October 31 6-730pm
North Baltimore: October 31 6-730pm
Northwood:
Norwalk: October 31 6-7:30pm
Oak Harbor: October 31 6-730pm
Oregon: October 31 6-8pm
Ottawa Hills: October 31 6-8pm
Pemberville: October 31 530-7pm
Perrysburg: October 31 6-8pm
Perrysburg Township: October 31 6-8pm
Port Clinton: October 31 6-8pm
Rocky Ridge:
Rossford: October 31 530-730pm
Springfield Township:
Stony Ridge:
Village of Swanton: Oct. 29th 6-730pm
Sylvania: October 31 6-730pm
Sylvania Township: October 31 6-730pm
Toledo: October 31 6-8pm
Tiffin: October 30 3-5pm
Van Buren:
Walbridge:
Washington Township: October 31 6-8pm
Waterville: October 31 6-8pm
Wauseon: October 31 6-730pm
Whitehouse: October 31 6-8pm
Woodville: October 31 6-8pm
MICHIGAN
Adrian:
Bedford Township:
Blissfield: October 31 530-7pm
Dundee:
Erie Township:
Ida Township:
LaSalle Township:
Monroe: October 31 6-8pm
Monroe Township:
Petersburg:
Whiteford Township:
