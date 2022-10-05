Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan

Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in your neighborhood
(tcw-wbtv)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re still waiting to get Halloween times for every community, but here’s what we have so far:

OHIO

Archbold: October 31 6-730pm

Arlington:

Bellevue: October 29 5-7pm

Bowling Green: October 31 630-8pm

Bryan: October 29 5-630pm

Clyde: October 29 5-6pm

Defiance: October 27 6-730pm

Delta: October 31 530-7pm

Deshler: October 29 5-630pm

Elmore: October 31 6-8pm

Fayette: October 31 6-730pm

Findlay: October 29 5-7pm

Fostoria: October 29 530-7pm

Fremont: October 30 4-6pm

Genoa: October 31 6-8pm

Gibsonburg: October 30 5-7pm

Grand Rapids: October 31 5-7pm

Green Springs:

Holgate:

Holland: October 31 6-8pm

Jerusalem Township: October 31 6-8pm

Lake Township: October 31 6-730pm

Liberty Center:

Luckey: October 31 530-7pm

Lyons: October 31 530-7pm

Marblehead: October 31 6-8pm

Maumee: October 31 6-8pm

McComb: October 31 6-7pm

Metamora:

Millbury:

Monclova Township: October 31 6-8pm

Napoleon: October 31 6-730pm

North Baltimore: October 31 6-730pm

Northwood:

Norwalk: October 31 6-7:30pm

Oak Harbor: October 31 6-730pm

Oregon: October 31 6-8pm

Ottawa Hills: October 31 6-8pm

Pemberville: October 31 530-7pm

Perrysburg: October 31 6-8pm

Perrysburg Township: October 31 6-8pm

Port Clinton: October 31 6-8pm

Rocky Ridge:

Rossford: October 31 530-730pm

Springfield Township:

Stony Ridge:

Village of Swanton: Oct. 29th 6-730pm

Sylvania: October 31 6-730pm

Sylvania Township: October 31 6-730pm

Toledo: October 31 6-8pm

Tiffin: October 30 3-5pm

Van Buren:

Walbridge:

Washington Township: October 31 6-8pm

Waterville: October 31 6-8pm

Wauseon: October 31 6-730pm

Whitehouse: October 31 6-8pm

Woodville: October 31 6-8pm

MICHIGAN

Adrian:

Bedford Township:

Blissfield: October 31 530-7pm

Dundee:

Erie Township:

Ida Township:

LaSalle Township:

Monroe: October 31 6-8pm

Monroe Township:

Petersburg:

Whiteford Township:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s being done to prevent Toledo scooters from becoming a nuisance
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
Local companies make products that prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly...
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
“On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
Cedar Point celebrates 25 years of HalloWeekends, and introduces Mr. Midnight, the "Master of...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

Latest News

October 5th Weather Forecast
October 5th Weather Forecast
A basket of walleye is weighed to determine the heaviest combined haul during fishing...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
Rick Cornett first met Loretta Lynn when he was 10-year-old and remained a fan and friend for...
A fan who became a friend shares memories of Loretta Lynn
10/4/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/4/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast