United Way of Greater Toledo’s Northwest Ohio 211 service supports Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist...
United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian.(WBKO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian.

211 networks across the nation were called to assist following the hurricane which unfolded on Sept. 29. The 211 staff provides up-to-date information for various resources such as safety tips, housing assistance, and shelters.

In addition, to fielding calls, the staff also provides resources for basic needs including Spanish-speaking services.

“As we saw throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, 211 provides essential information to people in times of emergency or disaster. One of the most powerful elements of our service, however, are the people behind the calls – being able to talk to a compassionate person in a time of crisis is what makes 211 so powerful,” said Jill Bunge, Vice President of Impact and Outreach at United Way of Greater Toledo, the organization that manages NW Ohio’s 211 services.

Northwest Ohio’s staff partnered with Gryphon Place, which provides disaster backup for Heart of Florida United Way.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio network has received nearly 1,700 phone calls – this number excludes text and web contacts.

