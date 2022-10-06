10/6: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and becoming breezy with highs in the upper 70s. TONIGHT: An evening shower possible, but a bit of light rain is more likely overnight when it’ll be windy with lows in the mid-40s. FRIDAY: Much cooler, mostly cloudy, and breezy with highs in the low 50s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Winds will die down and skies will clear, allowing widespread frost to develop away from Lake Erie, and a freeze will be possible with lows in the low 30s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an afternoon breeze and highs around 60. EXTENDED: Chilly Saturday night, so patchy frost will again be possible with lows in the mid-30s. Starting to warm on Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s and an afternoon breeze developing again. Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 60s. A few more clouds arrive Tuesday, but it’ll be warmer with highs in the low 70s and a stray shower possible. More widespread showers expected Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.