Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
A basket of walleye is weighed to determine the heaviest combined haul during fishing...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

Latest News

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan