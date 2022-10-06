Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays

Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and...
Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.(NikR / Sketchfab / CC BY-SA 4.0/Amazon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year.

Amazon said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. It had announced last week it would raise its average pay for its frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. The company also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
A basket of walleye is weighed to determine the heaviest combined haul during fishing...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

Latest News

An image shows the man police believe is responsible for the killings.
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature