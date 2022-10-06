Birthday Club
Amazon hiring blitz to add 700+ jobs in Toledo

The company is increasing the average pay to more than $19 per hour.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon will hire more than 700 people in Toledo alone as part of a recently announced expansion.

The shipping giant will hire full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

150,000 employees will be hired nationwide and more than 8,000 in Ohio

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

