Case of Dee Ann Warner profiled on Investigate Discovery show “Disappeared”

TIPTON, Michigan (WTVG) - At every turn in Tipton, you’ll spot signs demanding Justice for Dee. The biggest sign is billboard-sized, on the side of a building. It’s on the farm owned by Dee’s brother Gregg Hardy.

“The emotional rollercoaster for something like this is beyond being able to describe. The family fluctuates from being optimistic to being extremely pessimistic to being angry because it’s not being accomplished,” said Hardy. “And by the way, that feeling resonates throughout the community. I don’t know how many people have come to me and say, ‘OK, why isn’t there unrest here?’”

Warner was 52 years old when she was last seen at her home in Franklin Township, MI, in April of 2021. Her brother Gregg and other family members continue to point to her husband Dale Warner as a suspect in Dee’s disappearance. As 13abc has reported, attorneys for Dale Warner maintain he is innocent.

In the year and a half since she’s been gone, Dee has been the subject of many searches, vigils, and local news stories. Her family members have offered a $50,000 reward, moved the investigation to Michigan State Police, and are now petitioning the court to have Dee legally declared deceased.

“But right now, there’s a tremendous amount of energy involved in this case,” said Hardy. Part of that energy was on national television. The Investigate Discovery show “Disappeared” profiled Dee Ann Warner.

“It’s phenomenal to have that kind of coverage to bring attention to our cause of Justice for Dee,” added Hardy. Now he and other family members are hoping for a renewed national and international interest in bringing closure to their case.

