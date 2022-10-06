Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
A basket of walleye is weighed to determine the heaviest combined haul during fishing...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
Residents hope that they can unify and begin implementing solutions that will allow the...
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar