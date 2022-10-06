JobsOhio announces multi-million dollar manufacturing investment for NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - JobsOhio announced a multi-million dollar manufacturing investment for northwest Ohio on Thursday.

JobsOhio, along with the Regional Growth Partnership and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, announced the $2.9 million pilot project that will increase the number of workers with in-demand skills to power northwest Ohio manufacturers.

“In Ohio, we are committed to creating job opportunities while also ensuring workers have access to in-demand skills training so they can be hired quickly,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Through this collaborative effort, career technical and community colleges, along with businesses will work hand-in-hand to fill high-paying positions while improving Northwest Ohio’s manufacturing competitiveness.”

According to JobsOhio, manufacturing provides nearly 700,000 in Ohio with an average pay of $63,000. The pilot program includes a sophisticated marketing campaign that spans across a 17-county area.

JobsOhio says the pilot will also include a full-time recruitment partner who will assist job seekers on behalf of employers and training institutions. The recruitment partner will match job seekers with local job opportunities in manufacturing, training opportunities at six regional education providers and/or additional support services found through Ohio’s workforce development system.

“Because the recruitment partner is a third party and doesn’t work for a specific training provider or employer, they can facilitate the connections that are best for the job seeker and the northwest Ohio manufacturing industry as a whole,” said Ryan Augsburger, president of the OMA.

According to OhioJobs, this new investment is combined with a previous investment of $1.5 million to pay for equipment and software for the following:

Penta Career Center

Apollo Career Center

Vantage Career Center

Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Tech Center

Northwest State Community College

Owens Community College

“This innovative pilot project is positioned to meet a critical demand of more than 14,000 manufacturing jobs in Northwest Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “We are proud to partner with the OMA and our regional partners to deliver the level of talent needed to fill these crucial advanced manufacturing jobs.”

Students who wish to participate can register by clicking here.

