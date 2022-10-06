Birthday Club
Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty

Mugshot of Adam Links
Mugshot of Adam Links(Lucas County Corrections)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.

Links is charged in the death of 40-year-old Eric Ham. Police say officers found Ham at Links’ residence on Grantley Road in Toledo on Sept. 10. Officials said Ham had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Court documents say Links admitted to shooting Ham with an “AK style” rifle.

Links is being held at the Lucas County jail and is scheduled to be back in court for pretrial on Oct. 15.

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

