Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.

Links is charged in the death of 40-year-old Eric Ham. Police say officers found Ham at Links’ residence on Grantley Road in Toledo on Sept. 10. Officials said Ham had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Court documents say Links admitted to shooting Ham with an “AK style” rifle.

Links is being held at the Lucas County jail and is scheduled to be back in court for pretrial on Oct. 15.

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities. (WTVG)

