Motorcyclist killed in Huron Co. crash, suspect in custody after manhunt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Huron County crash that killed one motorcyclist and led to a manhunt and the suspect’s arrest on Wednesday.

The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m. on Route 61 near State Route 601 in Norwalk Township.

According to OSHP, Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 when he rear-ended a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was being operated by Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins. Conley was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

OSHP says after the crash, Holbrook continued driving north on SR 61 while dragging the Harley Davidson with his truck. He then turned left onto Seminary Road and continued northbound when the motorcycle eventually because dislodged from the truck. Holbrook continued on and turned right onto McIntyre Road where he eventually stopped approximately two miles from the scene of the crash.

According to OSHP, an off-duty deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office witnessed the crash and followed Holbrook to the place on McIntyre Road where Holbrook stopped his truck due to disabling damage.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and identified himself as law enforcement and ordered Holbrook to stop as he was exiting his truck. OSHP says Holbrook disobeyed the deputy and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Holbrook was taken into custody two hours later after an extensive manhunt. According to OSHP, Holbrook was arrested and incarcerated at the Huron County Jail. Holbrook has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Holbrook is set to appear back in court on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

Chad Holbrook (Huron County Jail)

