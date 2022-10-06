Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore.

The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk.

William Fogle has lived next door for years and said he’s tired of looking at the mess.

“We’ve got a vacant lot that has two cars that will run, but aren’t licensed, a boat, several washers and dryers, and several air conditioners,” said Fogle.

The grass is out of control. Fogle told 13abc that the garage on the lot was once used as a chicken coop, but all the chickens were killed by raccoons.

“There are no chickens anymore to keep the backyard down, and now it’s become all overgrown, and it’s a pretty heavily wooded area now. It has brought in groundhogs, it’s brought in more raccoons, we’ll occasionally see deer,” said Fogle.

He said he’s gotten nowhere from speaking with the owner, and he thinks the lot is holding him back.

“We’re thinking about selling, we’re getting to the point where we’re looking elsewhere. It’s difficult when you’re trying to keep your property up and if you’re going to sell, you can’t because who is going to walk into this? Who wants to live next to this,” said Fogle.

A representative from the City of Toledo’s code enforcement department told 13abc that the junk and debris on the lot are a violation of city code. They issued the property owner orders to clean the place up in two days.

“You know it’s a mess, you know they’re breaking the law, you know they aren’t listening to you because they continue with the behavior. Get it cleaned up,” said Fogle.

The day after the city issued the orders, the property owner complied. The boat, cars, appliances, and trash bags have all been removed from the lot. People living on Apple Ave. say they are glad to no longer have to look at the eyesore.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include photos, contact information, and as many details as possible to get your problem solved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.