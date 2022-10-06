October 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few morning clouds and sprinkles are possible, otherwise the afternoon will bring more sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will turn breezy late afternoon. Light showers are possible tonight. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Winds will be around 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest. Friday is going to feel cold with afternoon highs in the low 50s. The wind chill will be in the upper 40s. A widespread frost is likely on Saturday morning with a freeze possible especially west of Toledo. Another patchy frost is possible on Sunday morning. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Lots of sunshine will return next week with a warm up. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

