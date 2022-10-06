Birthday Club
Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday

Ohio Senator Rob Portman and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will be visiting northwest Ohio on Friday.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive an update on the revised 180th mission set and will also tour the finished hangars. This visit will be Portman’s third stop on his defense tour across Ohio.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will also be in northwest Ohio on Friday. Husted will be visiting Coexcell Inc. in Maumee at 2 p.m. in recognition of Manufacturing Day.

According to the office of the Lt. Governor, Husted will meet with skilled workers and discuss the importance of the manufacturing industry in Ohio.

