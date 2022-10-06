Parking lot fight leads to dog being shot and killed

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warrant has been issued for a person police say killed a dog during a fight with its owner early Thursday morning.

According to the incident report, Kylee Jones, 33, allegedly shot a dog that was in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Gibraltar Heights Drive.

The victim said Jones had taken her phone and keys before opening the door to her vehicle and firing several rounds at the animal.

Jones then fled the scene.

He faces charges of aggravated robbery and cruelty to animals.

