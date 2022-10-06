Birthday Club
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting

Carmanetta Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
Carmanetta Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.(CCNO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the people shot early Thursday morning at Lagrange and Expressway is a suspect in the killing of a Toledo 10-year-old.

Carmanetta Wilson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was a passenger in the vehicle. The other two individuals, a 21 and a 26-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Wilson, 23, is facing obstruction of justice charges in the death of Damia Ezell in February 2022. She appeared before a judge just a day prior to the shooting, entering a not guilty plea.

Dearryl Cornelious and Byron Cleveland face murder charges. Cleveland has yet to be apprehended by law enforcement.

