Three victims taken to hospital after shooting on on Lagrange Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 3:00 a.m. Toledo police say the incident began when the victims were coming off of North Expressway Drive in their car and stopped at the light.

TPD says An unknown vehicle coming down Lagrange fired at least 10 rounds into the stopped vehicle, causing the driver to crash into the ravine across from the exit.

Toledo Police say they found three victims were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and suffered gunshot wounds. All were transported to local hospitals.

At this time police say two of the victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect(s) had fled the scene before they arrived. TPD expects to be at the scene for some time, and the expressway/Lagrange intersection will remain closed for the time being.

If you have any possible information at this time you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

