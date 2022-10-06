TLCERAP application portal open until end of year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application portal will remain open for application through the end of the year.

According to the City of Toledo, TLCERAP assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits utility deposits and utility payments. Grants are awarded based on priorities established by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“To date, this program has assisted just under 4,000 households in Toledo-Lucas County with more than $20 million dollars in assistance. We are keeping the portal open through the end of the year to assist families in need,” Housing Commissioner Tiffanie McNair said.

The City says applicants who have already started an application or previously received assistance may apply for additional funds through their existing application. If you applicants have met the program limits, they will not be eligible for any additional assistance.

