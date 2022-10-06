Toledo Humane Society takes in six dogs from Florida shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hurricane Ian changed a lot of lives. Amidst the incredible pain and loss so many are facing, there are stories of people coming together to help one another and those that can’t help themselves.

The Toledo Humane Society is part of that effort. The shelter has just taken in dogs from Florida shelters.

A lot has changed for the dogs in recent days. They rode out the hurricane in Florida last week, and on Thursday they started settling into their new surroundings at the Toledo Humane Society.

Dudley is one of a half dozen dogs that came to the Toledo Humane Society from Florida shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian. Abbey Hall is the development manager at THS. “I cannot imagine what these dogs went through. I know they had shelter staff with them keeping them safe during the hurricane, but it had to be terrifying because they couldn’t understand what was happening. They’ve been through a lot,” Hall said.

The six dogs were loaded on a plane in Florida and brought to Ohio Wednesday. The dogs were homeless pets already living in shelters. They were moved to help make room for other pets that were displaced during the hurricane.

Stephen Heaven, head of the Toledo Humane Society, said the shelter is looking to make space for the newly displaced animals. “What we’re trying to do is empty all the shelters, so that when strays and dogs that lost their homes in the hurricane have a place to go. We’re just making space for them really.”

Heaven said the dogs that came to Toledo are among more than 100 dogs and cats that were flown by the Bissell Pet Foundation to shelters in Ohio and several other states. “It’s great to see shelters, rescues, and foundations, like the Bissell Pet Foundation, come together in times of need. It’s heartwarming really.”

Hall said the dogs have adjusted well and the hope is that it won’t be long before they find their forever homes.

“I am proud to work here every day. I am proud of all the help we have given homeless, abandoned, and abused animals in our community through the years. When we get to do something bigger outside our community, it makes me even more proud because we are really here to help everybody who needs us,” Hall said.

Hall added that it really is all about paying it forward. “God forbid tragedy strikes here. We know shelters and rescues from all over would come forward, so that’s why we’re stepping up to help our friends in Florida who are hurting right now.”

The shelter’s efforts are a great example of how everyone doing a little adds up during a crisis. The dogs are currently being evaluated and are expected to be up for adoption by early next week. Keep checking in with Toledo Humane Society for updates.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.