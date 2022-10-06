Birthday Club
Toledo man convicted of child endangerment after police say a toddler shot himself

Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when...
Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when the child got the gun and shot himself in the chest,(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a toddler in Toledo was convicted of endangering children.

Tyson Hawkins withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge Thursday.

Court documents say Hawkins was lying on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when a toddler got the gun and shot himself in the chest. The toddler was hospitalized but survived his injuries. It happened in a home in the 2400 block of Airport Highway in January of this year.

Hawkins’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

