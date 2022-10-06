Toledo man convicted of child endangerment after police say a toddler shot himself

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a toddler in Toledo was convicted of endangering children.

Tyson Hawkins withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge Thursday.

Court documents say Hawkins was lying on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when a toddler got the gun and shot himself in the chest. The toddler was hospitalized but survived his injuries. It happened in a home in the 2400 block of Airport Highway in January of this year.

Hawkins’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

A toddler sustained a gunshot wound at a home located on Airport Highway between Bronx and Colima Drives. (WTVG)

