Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar

Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo
Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Toledo bar late Wednesday night.

Toledo Police said a suspect shot a person in both legs during an argument in the parking lot outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub at E. Broadway and Woodville Wednesday night. EMS crews took the victim to an area hospital for their injuries.

Their condition is unknown but officers at the scene told 13abc the victim was conscious on the way to the hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated...
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
A basket of walleye is weighed to determine the heaviest combined haul during fishing...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
Residents hope that they can unify and begin implementing solutions that will allow the...
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

Latest News

A billboard-sized sign calling for Justice For Dee Ann Warner is displayed on the side of a...
Case of Dee Ann Warner profiled on Investigate Discovery show “Disappeared”
10/5/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/5/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglass is transported to Toledo hospital...
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglass is transported to hospital.
Officers return to Liquor Cabinet to request surveillance footage.
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; cops return to Liquor Cabinet requesting footage.