TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Toledo bar late Wednesday night.

Toledo Police said a suspect shot a person in both legs during an argument in the parking lot outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub at E. Broadway and Woodville Wednesday night. EMS crews took the victim to an area hospital for their injuries.

Their condition is unknown but officers at the scene told 13abc the victim was conscious on the way to the hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

