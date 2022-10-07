City of Toledo conducts air quality tests on local fire stations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is conducting air quality testing on its fire stations, and the age of some of the buildings has some firefighters concerned.

Previously the fire union had private testing done at stations 14 and 21 which spurred the city to bring in a company.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the reports came back and there were normal rates of mold. The company told the city about some things to look out for and some recommendations.

“The conclusion was basically that they were in normal parameters. Gave us some information to watch out for” said Toledo Fire & Rescue Department’s Private Sterling Rahe.

Toledo city council has approved a feasibility study for all the fire stations and prioritized the needs of each station.

“We live in those stations 24 hours a day. It’s not like a regular job where you just go to the office or go to the place of work for eight hours and go home. We are there all the time 24/7, so we live there. We want to make sure that our stations are livable and that’s what artist firefighters deserve,” said the president of the Toledo Firefighters Local 92 Matt Tabb.

Toledo city council has also approved an additional 1.3 million dollars for the department to identify repairs to the 18 fire stations

