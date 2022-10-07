East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at 9 a.m. at the Glass City Metro Park along the Maumee River.

The event is a fun and family-friendly, that is open to all ages. The proceeds of the event will support the Eat Toledo Family Center’s programs, services and family events.

It is $30 to participate in the event and participants can register at Run Sign Up - Nickel Dash 5K.

