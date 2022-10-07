Golf tournament honors memory of 13-year-old from Pemberville

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The smile on the face of Luke Haas says it all. He was a 7th grader at Eastwood Middle School. Fun loving, his mom says, and outgoing.

“I mean, everybody from Pemberville to Bowling Green to Weston to Luckey, Stoney Ridge. Everybody was taken in by him and knew him and they just came together for us,” says Dana Haas, Luke’s mother.

In 2018, Luke suddenly passed away at the age of 13.

The family of Luke Haas continues to honor his memory with a golf scrambles tournament. (Tony Geftos)

“He was born with a congenital heart defect,” Dana explains. “So, he’s had three different major heart surgeries. And they basically determined that it was just heart failure.”

Since then, his family has held a fundraiser at the Bowling Green Country Club. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1:30 PM, they will kick off the 5th annual scrambles tournament called Shooting Par Fore Luke. All of the proceeds go to the American Heart Association. It’s something his parents and sisters work to put together every year.

“But then once I’m here and I’m with everybody, it’s just, it’s such a nice environment to be in. Everybody’s just in such a happy mood, and it’s such a good way to remember him,” says Luke’s older sister Christina David.

“He would like that we do this every year because he would want people to do something, even if it’s not in him name, but just be together and have a good time,” adds Luke’s younger sister Kayla Haas.

If you would like to participate, volunteer, or donate, you can call the Pro Shop at the Bowling Green Country Club at 419-352-3100.

