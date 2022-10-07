Health department promotes safe infant sleep awareness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is safe infant sleep awareness month and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is promoting healthy sleeping habits for newborns and raising awareness about sleep-related risks to infants.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 3,400 infants die suddenly and unexpectedly in the U.S. Although overall sudden unexpected infant death rates have decreased since 1990, these deaths are still present and accounted for 3.82% of all infant deaths in Lucas County from 2010 to 2020. Out of the 498 infant deaths during this time period, 63 were a result of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

SUID describes the sudden and unexpected death of a baby less than one year, in which the cause was not obvious. These deaths often happen during sleep or in the baby’s sleep area.

SIDS is accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment, and other deaths from unknown causes.

The health department said prevention is simple. People should use the ABC’s, which stands for alone, back and cribs (empty) to ensure the baby is put on their back for all naps and at night.

Babies who sleep on their backs are much less likely to die suddenly and unexpectedly than babies who sleep on their stomachs or sides.

The department recommends using a firm flat sleep surface for the baby to lie on, never sleep with baby under any circumstances, keep soft objects and loose bedding out of baby’s sleep area and instead of bed sharing, room share with baby for at least the first six months to decrease the risk of SIDS by as much as 50%.

The health department’s Cribs for Kids program provides free, online safe sleep education for all expecting families or families with children under the age of one. After receiving a Safe Sleep Ambassador certificate from the program, families will receive a free Cribette, pack-n-play, with additional safe sleep education and a 30-day post assessment to assure the family is practicing safe sleep for baby.

The health department’s goal is to reduce infant mortality due to SUID and SIDS by promoting safe infant sleep. For additional information on safe infant sleep education and materials, call (419) 213-4128.

