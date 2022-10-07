Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new spot to try out locally brewed beer in downtown Toledo. It’s called Quenched and Tempered and it features a dozen specialty beers and plenty of other activities.

Alex Drozdowicz is a welder by trade, but he recently forged a new career. He’s now the co-owner of Quenched and Tempered, a new downtown tap room.

“I fell in love with craft beer pairing it with food. After that, I wanted to learn how to make it better, the way I want it or think it should be,” said Drozdowicz.

Alex started home brewing about a decade ago.

“It is very much an art form. I try to do what’s not on the market a much as possible. I am getting into a lot of European-style beers. Just beautiful well-done beers that have been made for hundreds of years. Same recipe, just fine-tuned,” said Drozdowicz.

There are names, like Farenheit 419, Funky Navel, Oaty McOatface and John’s Beere. So what’s in a name?

“A mix of metal working techniques and dad puns. I have six kids, and they love my jokes. Well, I tell myself that,” said Drozdowicz.

And this is a family affair. Alex’s wife, Ali, is the artist whose work helps bring the stories of these beers to life.

“There was a point I’d give her a name and she’d do the art off that. Now, she’ll come up with the art and a name, and I’ll brew a beer,” said Drozdowicz.

There are all kinds of styles on tap. “We try to cover a wide variety of styles from lagers to ales, dark beers to light beers, to fruited beers. There is something for everyone,” said Drozdowicz.

Beer is just the latest in a long list of things made here. This space on Jackson has been home to lots of businesses through the years.

“It was a furniture shop, a mitten shop. I recently heard they made chicklets on the second or third floor. They made caskets here. They locked up the gold and silver leaf after gilding because people tried to steal it. It was an antique store,” said Drozdowicz.

Back to today, it’s about more than beer here.

“Tuesdays are board game nights. Wednesdays are trivia night. Thursdays, we try to keep open for music. Fridays and Saturdays, we have food trucks,” said Drozdowicz.

A great place to enjoy a good beer and the company of friends, both new and old.

“We have a place for people to meet to form ideas, forge new friendships, to talk, to scheme about things, maybe even to learn about starting their own breweries,” said Drozdowicz.

To learn more about the beer, food and activities at Quenched and Tempered, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.