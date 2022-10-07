New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fowl & Fodder announced its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company and Black Kite Coffee, to work together and create elevated food and beverage programs.

The beverage teams at HEAVY, Toledo Spirits and Black Kite will work with Fowl & Fodder’s Chef Aaron Lawson’s culinary team giving enthusiast more opportunities to enjoy thoughtfully sourced and expertly executed meals.

“Chef Lawson and his team at Fowl & Fodder have continually created outstanding and diverse menus with an emphasis on comfort food made from scratch,” said CEO of HEAVY and Toledo Spirits Andrew Newby. ”Thoughtful, meaningful sourcing is a point of emphasis for HEAVY and Toledo Spirits as well, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to exchange ideas and create new opportunities with the Fowl & Fodder team.”

Black Kite will now serve brunch under Lawson’s influence, as the dining options at Bellwether at Toledo Spirits and HEAVY Underground have already seen the influence.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see Fowl & Fodder move into a family of brands that represents all that we stand for. It has been fun to dream out loud together all that this merger brings to our 419 community in terms of innovation, unique dining experiences, and greater access to allergy forward fare,” said former owner of Fowl & Fodder Alicia Wagner.

Cocktail’s at Fowl & Fodder will feature Bellwether cocktails and in the coming months, new food will be featured at the HEAVY Wheelhouse.

“We are proud to be part of this new partnership that will bring an exceptional brunch experience back to the Old West End,” said owner of Black Kite Coffee Kristin Kiser.

