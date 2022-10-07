Birthday Club
October 7th Weather Forecast

Frosty Weekend, Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be feel 30-degrees cooler today compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s with a mostly cloudy sky overall. Clouds rapidly clear this evening. Lows will near the freezing mark on Saturday morning with a widespread frost likely away from the lakeshore. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for tonight into early Saturday. Most of Saturday will be sunny, but the afternoon could turn partly cloudy or briefly mostly cloudy. A patchy lighter frost is possible on Sunday morning. Otherwise Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday, mid 60s on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday could reach the middle 70s. Showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler Temperatures will follow late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

