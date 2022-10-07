Ohioans react to bill that would allow military vets to teach without an education background

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senators are introducing a new bill this week that would allow military veterans to become teachers without a license, in an effort to combat the continuing teacher shortage.

Now, residents across the state have something to say about that.

”I don’t think it’s the best idea to just go in on a signature saying anyone can do it,” said Ohioan Latrice Flowers. “There’s a lot more to it than just that.”

Even though the process would be a lot less in-depth for veterans, there are still some hoops they would have to jump through to become a teacher.

Senate bill 361 states a vet can bypass state teaching requirements by completing four years of service, having been honorably discharged, and having a reference letter from a former commanding officer.

Local military veteran Mike Bard thinks this could be a good idea.

“I think the most important thing is they do a background check because not all veterans are good guys. A lot of us are but not all of us,” said Bard.

Ohioan Claire Lowther agrees, adding she’s even heard some of the staffing struggles from her teacher’s mother.

“Right now with all the school shootings and all the gun problems that we are having, I think these veterans could definitely bring into the school environment just a sense of security and safety,” said Lowther. “They have been through this. They have been through the trauma.”

If the bill does pass, not all school systems would be required to use it according to bill co-sponsor, Senator Jerry Cirino, and like similar bills that have come before it, this one may be expedited because of the seriousness of the teacher shortage. It’s unclear if these rules would stay once schools are better staffed.

