One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.

WCSO says an investigation showed that the Freightliner, driven by a 24-year old man from Maumee, was traveling northwest on Route 6 while the Honda Accord, driven by Sally Davenport, 82, of Bowling Green, was traveling southeast on Route 6.

According to WCSO, the Honda Accord crossed the centerline and struck the Freightliner head on. After the crash, Davenport was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. The Freightliner driver was not injured in the crash.

WCSO says the crash remains under investigation.

