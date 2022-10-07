Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

According to WCSO, A Honda Accord crossed the centerline of Route 6 and struck a Freightliner...
According to WCSO, A Honda Accord crossed the centerline of Route 6 and struck a Freightliner head on.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.

WCSO says an investigation showed that the Freightliner, driven by a 24-year old man from Maumee, was traveling northwest on Route 6 while the Honda Accord, driven by Sally Davenport, 82, of Bowling Green, was traveling southeast on Route 6.

According to WCSO, the Honda Accord crossed the centerline and struck the Freightliner head on. After the crash, Davenport was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. The Freightliner driver was not injured in the crash.

WCSO says the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmanetta Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges in connection to the...
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting
Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar
Shooing at intersection of Lagrange St. and N. Expressway Dr.
Three victims taken to hospital after shooting on Lagrange Street
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
Tracy Douglas is seen on body camera footage from a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy after an...
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released

Latest News

The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and...
East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K
If your vehicle strikes a deer, don’t touch the animal, as a frightened or wounded deer can...
Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions
Oct. 7, 2022: Heather's Friday Midday Forecast
Oct. 7, 2022: Heather's Friday Midday Forecast
Black Kite will now serve brunch under Lawson’s influence, as the dining options at Bellwether...
New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio