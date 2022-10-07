Birthday Club
Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools

New learning spaces at Ottawa Hills High School
New learning spaces at Ottawa Hills High School(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com.

The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education.

Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities and Administration.

Maumee Valley Country Day also grabbed the #9 ranking for best private school in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

