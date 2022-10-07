Registration opens for Zia Cooke basketball camp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for Zia Cooke’s Cookie’s Lil Campers co-ed Basketball Camp next weekend.

The camp will take place on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Dr. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Organizers say kids ages six to 11 years old are invited to learn the basics of the sport from Toledo native and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball guard Zia Cooke.

“I wanted to come back to my stomping grounds and give back in the best way that I can, and giving all the knowledge I have gained throughout my life playing basketball,” said Cooke.

Registration is $25 and campers will receive a camp t-shirt and an autograph from Cooke.

To register for the basketball camp, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.