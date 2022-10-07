Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places.

They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been.

The issues we’ve found is in the Bancroft Hills neighborhood, really close to the University of Toledo and Bancroft Street. It’s probably not just college kids using them but some say they’re becoming a nuisance.

At the corner of Alvin and Olds street, an electric bike just left lying in the crosswalk isn’t going to make crossing the street any easier. Neighbors tell 13abc it’s been sitting here for days. They’re the VEO bikes and scooters calling Toledo home for almost two years now. They’re supposed to be parked upright and on the edge of the sidewalk. They’re not supposed to be block access to the sidewalk or impede the ability for people to pass by according to the company.

“I don’t think they’d be as annoying if people would just put them on the side of the sidewalk but people just leave them all over the place,” said Toledo resident Thomas Yoder.

Riders are supposed to be fined after parking them improperly after a second offense and increased violations will increase the fines according to VEO UT clearly not message isn’t getting to everyone.

“I just wish they had a way of kinda making it more organized,” said Yoder.

Scooters parked in the same location for longer than 72 hours become a priority to retrieve and move to a better location. Residents can call +1 (855) VEO-2256 to report a scooter improperly parked.

