Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program.

Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place; Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital is ranked No. 50, which is up from the 2021 ranking of 60; and Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital made its debut on the list at No. 75.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Mercy Health’s hospital in Tiffin and Willard were named on the list.

“For the past four years, and during some of the most difficult times in healthcare, the teams at Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Health – Willard Hospital have been recognized with this national distinction,” said Andrew Morgan, interim president, Mercy Health – Tiffin and Mercy Health - Willard. “Being on this list and rising in the ranking is such an honor for all at both Tiffin and Willard hospitals.”

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes and extensive employee survey. The program has evolved over the years but it remains to recognize workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.