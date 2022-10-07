Birthday Club
Traffic safety grant awarded to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $35,502.16 in Federal Traffic Safety funding to Seneca County for federal fiscal year 2023.(Pixabay)
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $35,502.16 in Federal Traffic Safety funding to Seneca County for federal fiscal year 2023.

The grant funds will be used to schedule overtime shifts to promote safety among drivers and driver awareness to the traffic on roadways. The deputies assigned to overtime will be scheduled different shifts throughout the fiscal year.

Additionally, the funds will be used to support the efforts of safety partners statewide to focus on traffic safety priority areas like restraint use, impaired driving, speed awareness, motorcycle safety, youthful drivers and distracted driving.

Grant proposals came from state agencies, non-profit organization, colleges, universities, hospitals, political subdivisions and other interested groups throughout the selected Ohio Counties.

Since January 2021, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has received $111,168.92 in Federal Traffic Grants to help with traffic safety in the county.

“Partnerships are critical to the success of any safety effort, and we are committed to working with our safety partners to address traffic safety concerns within Seneca County,” said Seneca County Sheriff Frederick Stevens.

