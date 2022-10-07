Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that cares for several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.

Laura Zitzelberger is the co-founder of Nature’s Nursery. “We never know what will come in next, and we’ve been getting some really interesting animals lately,” said Zitzelberger.

The pace of animals coming into the rehabilitation center is slowing down a bit right now, but it is still a busy place. Rita Chovan is the volunteer coordinator.

“We have squirrels, various birds, opossums, woodchucks, eagles and bunnies. We even have some baby animals right now,” said Chovan.

In addition to the animals helped on a regular basis, there are a few unusual ones at the center right now. That includes a Seminole bat.

“Seminole bats are normally along the Gulf Coast. They’ve been found as far north as Tennessee, so it is unusual for them to be in Ohio,” said Zitzelberger.

Rita says the fact that this Seminole bat and another one that was found dead were both in northwest Ohio, has sparked a lot of questions.

“There’s research being done about climate change and weather patterns and how some animals are coming further and further north,” Chovan said.

Even if you are not a fan of bats, you should be a fan of what they eat. Bats consume huge quantities of insects every night, which is a big benefit to humans. “If we were to lose bats, our dependency on pesticides would skyrocket, so we want to keep them healthy to help keep us healthy,” said Zitzelberger.

The other unusual animal at Nature’s Nursery right now is an albino mink.

“A lot of people don’t realize we have mink living in northwest Ohio. They are a little shy, so even if people see them, they often aren’t sure of what they saw,” said Zitzelberger.

Rita says the mink is still settling in and being evaluated. “We don’t know what its story is yet fully. The mink was found wandering in Paulding County. It just came in Thursday, so we’re still getting to know it.”

Laura says the two animals have certainly sparked a lot of conversation and interest.

“We’re able to see animals we don’t normally get to see and learn more about them and that’s the exciting part,” said Zitzelberger.

The Seminole bat has injuries that prevent it from being released. It will stay at Nature’s Nursery. At this point, the staff does not think the mink will be able to be released either.

To follow their stories, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.