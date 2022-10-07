University of Toledo celebrating LGBTQA+ history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - LGBTQA+ History Month runs through October and the University of Toledo is celebrating.

The university’s Office of Multicultural Student Success, the student organization Sexuality and Gender Alliance and the Catherine S. Eberly Center for Women have scheduled several events throughout the month.

The celebration began Monday, Oct. 3 with history trivia, pronoun button making and photo opportunities at the kickoff in the Thompson Student Union Trimble Lounge.

Other campus events and activities for LGBTQA+ History Month include:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 — LGBTQA+ Affirming Healthcare Panel, at 5:30 p.m. in the Carlson Library Room 1005.

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Loving Your Queerness, in celebration of National Coming Out Day from noon to 2:30 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Trimble Lounge. Participants can get a self-portrait taken in front of a rainbow closet door or color in body positivity coloring books.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Let’s Talk About Sex – Sexual Health Clinic, which will provide HIV testing and safe sex supplies, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Center for Advocacy and Student Experience in Thompson Student Union Room 2518.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Diversity Career Connections: LGBTQ+ Professionals Networking Night at 6 p.m. in Carlson Library Room 1005. Find out what it is like to be a LGBTQA+ professional in today’s world.

Wednesday, October 20 — LGBTQA+ History Month Watch Night at 6 p.m. in the Office of Multicultural Student Success Lounge in Thompson Student Union Room 2500. The Office of Multicultural Student Success will screen “The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson,” a documentary about a transgender activist who was a trailblazer in the fight for LGBTQA+ civil rights.

Later this month, the traveling exhibition of the Stonewall National Museum and Archives will be on display to observe and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer history.

“OMSS is happy to host another LGBTQA+ History Month to highlight the history and important contributions of LGBTQA+ folks in the UToledo community,” said associate director of the Office of Multicultural Student Success Aleiah Jones, “I am looking forward to working with our campus partners to provide meaningful programming for campus.”

