Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus.

“The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.

The school’s surveillance cameras captured the time the driver returned to the lot and when the child got off the empty bus.

“I was able to determine it was a two-minute period of time that the student was on the bus by himself,” said Armstrong.

According to the Ohio Pupil Transportation Operation and Safety rules: bus drivers are required to do a post-trip check. The driver shall ensure all passengers have left the bus by visually inspecting each seat position.

“Bottom line is the bus driver didn’t follow the end-of-trip checklist,” said Armstrong.

Superintendent Troy Armstrong also told 13abc that the bus driver transported the student in her personal car to school which is a violation of policy. He said the driver did not get permission from her supervisor. The bus driver was hired in 2020. The superintendent said he will review the camera video on the bus.

13abc reached out to the parents of the student, but they declined to comment.

