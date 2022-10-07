Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus.

“The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.

The school’s surveillance cameras captured the time the driver returned to the lot and when the child got off the empty bus.

“I was able to determine it was a two-minute period of time that the student was on the bus by himself,” said Armstrong.

According to the Ohio Pupil Transportation Operation and Safety rules: bus drivers are required to do a post-trip check. The driver shall ensure all passengers have left the bus by visually inspecting each seat position.

“Bottom line is the bus driver didn’t follow the end-of-trip checklist,” said Armstrong.

Superintendent Troy Armstrong also told 13abc that the bus driver transported the student in her personal car to school which is a violation of policy. He said the driver did not get permission from her supervisor. The bus driver was hired in 2020. The superintendent said he will review the camera video on the bus.

13abc reached out to the parents of the student, but they declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmanetta Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges in connection to the...
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting
Shooing at intersection of Lagrange St. and N. Expressway Dr.
Three victims taken to hospital after shooting on Lagrange Street
Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
According to WCSO, A Honda Accord crossed the centerline of Route 6 and struck a Freightliner...
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

Latest News

Quenched and Tempered offers a dozen beers of all styles
Hittin’ The Town: A new place to quench your thirst in Toledo
The school’s surveillance cameras captured the time the driver returned to the lot and when the...
Wauseon Elementary student left on empty school bus
One is an albino mink and the other is a Seminole bat
Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery
Unusual animals at Nature's Nursery
Unusual animals at Nature's Nursery