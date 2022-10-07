Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Will EV production hurt local workforce?

Will EV production hurt local workforce?
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was one word on everyone’s mind at this year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit: Electric. Which includes Jeep and the thousands of people from NW Ohio who build them.

“We’re excited about EV too, but we want to be a part of it,” said Bruce Baumhower, president of UAW local 12.

Local 12 represents workers in the Toledo Assembly Complex. Baumhower says he’s concerned about the electric vehicles and their assembly.

“We don’t want it to lay off 3000 people at the Jeep plant because we’re not putting in our traditional engines and our radiators and our exhaust systems and all those different components,” said Baumhower.

That dire concern for the roughly 6000 who work there is because basically it doesn’t take as much to create an electric vehicle.

“The next generation of electric vehicle, the really standalone EVs, are going to be fundamentally designed and engineered differently than the traditional internal combustion vehicle,” said Brett Smith with the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

Smith acknowledges there will still be a lot of traditional assembly like seats and instrument panels, but he’s seen some estimates saying EV has 20%-30% percent fewer parts in the drive train.

“It’s a massive change in this industry. The industry is undergoing something revolutionary that it hasn’t experienced in, some would argue, 100 years. It is going to be different,” said Smith.

Neither the Jeep plant nor any of the automakers have announced any actual staff decreases associated with the EV switch.

One thing that could keep workers working if an assembly doesn’t need that many people would be a battery production plant. So far no plants are planned for our region. Something the UAW hopes changes.

“We knew those workers could transition over to the battery plants. We didn’t know that we weren’t going to be in the hunt for one. And we haven’t been,” said Baumhower.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, tells 13abc it has battery plants planned for Indiana and Canada.

General Motors says it will have a joint venture with another company in places like Detroit, Hamtramck, Michigan, along with Warren, Ohio, Lansing and Tennessee.

The White House, meanwhile, isn’t worried.

“I think it’s going to be the exact opposite. The amount of people they’re going to need to manufacture the vehicles and to manufacture the batteries and to find the critical components,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House Infrastructure Coordinator.

Not everyone is as optimistic. We’ll see the answer in the next few years and decades to come.

“People tell me I don’t need to worry about it. It’s 5-6 years down the road, but we’ve got to start planning for it now. We can’t wait for 5-6 years down the road,” said Baumhower.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmanetta Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges in connection to the...
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting
Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar
Shooing at intersection of Lagrange St. and N. Expressway Dr.
Three victims taken to hospital after shooting on Lagrange Street
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol
Tracy Douglas is seen on body camera footage from a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy after an...
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released

Latest News

Black Kite will now serve brunch under Lawson’s influence, as the dining options at Bellwether...
New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio
New learning spaces at Ottawa Hills High School
Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools
The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $35,502.16 in Federal...
Traffic safety grant awarded to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office
USPS says on Oct. 10, there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.
Post offices to be closed on Columbus Day