Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest.

2021 the Sherriff’s Office handled a total of 226 vehicle and deer crashes.

In October of 2021, the Sherriff’s Office handled 25 vehicle and deer crashes.

In November of 2021, the Sherriff’s Office handled 44 vehicle and deer crashes.

To date, the Sheriff’s Office handled 157 vehicle and deer crashes.

The reported numbers above only includes the crashes that the Sheriff’s Office handled, and do not include crashes handled by other law enforcement agencies in the county.

According to the Insurance Forum Institute the average cost per insurance claim for collision damage is $2,800, depending on the severity of the damage. When factoring in other claims involving bodily injury, the average rises to $10,000.

Defensive driving tips to avoid hitting a deer, recommended by the Sheriff’s Office:

Be especially attentive from sunset to midnight, and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise. These are the highest risk times for vehicle and deer collisions.

Drive with caution when moving through deer-crossing zones, specifically roads that divide agricultural fields from forestland. When you see one deer, others are likely to be nearby.

While driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no incoming traffic. High beans will illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway.

Brake firmly upon noticing a deer in or near your path, stay in your lane. Many crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lost control of their vehicles and go into a ditch, poles or trees.

Always wear your safety belt.

Don’t rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer. These devices have not been proven to reduce the collisions.

If your vehicle strikes a deer, don’t touch the animal, as a frightened or wounded deer can hurt you. The best thing to do is get your vehicle off the road and call 911.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative to report any damage to your car. Collision with an animal is covered under the comprehensive portion of your auto insurance policy and does not go against your driving record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.