Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment

The Columbus Avenue underpass closed as a result of the derailment
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and...
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and underpass closed as crews worked to clean up the scene, officials said.(Emerson Young)
By Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and underpass closed as crews worked to clean up the scene, officials said.

City leaders are asking people to avoid the area.

The Campbell Street rail crossing is closed as a result. The Columbus Avenue underpass is also closed.

Sandusky police are in contact with Norfolk Southern Railroad representatives and don’t believe any hazardous materials were released, city officials said.

It also caused a power outage in the area. People are asked to contact Ohio Edison if they have questions about the outage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
According to WCSO, A Honda Accord crossed the centerline of Route 6 and struck a Freightliner...
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
The school’s surveillance cameras captured the time the driver returned to the lot and when the...
Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

Latest News

Whitmer H.S. football game shooting: Saturday evening update
Whitmer H.S. football game shooting: Saturday evening update
Mental Health Awareness
Why it Matters: Mental Health Awareness
10/8/22: Jay Berschback's Morning Forecast
10/8/22: Jay Berschback's Morning Forecast
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 8