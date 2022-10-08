Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and underpass closed as crews worked to clean up the scene, officials said.

City leaders are asking people to avoid the area.

The Campbell Street rail crossing is closed as a result. The Columbus Avenue underpass is also closed.

Sandusky police are in contact with Norfolk Southern Railroad representatives and don’t believe any hazardous materials were released, city officials said.

It also caused a power outage in the area. People are asked to contact Ohio Edison if they have questions about the outage.

⚠️Due to a train derailment, the Columbus Ave underpass is currently closed. Please avoid the area. ⚠️



📷 : @sanduskyregistr pic.twitter.com/8NEOYAhAXI — City of Sandusky (@cityofsandusky) October 8, 2022

