October 8th Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a cool start to the day on Sunday, the afternoon will turn mostly sunny and nice with a high in the middle 60s. More sunshine is expected early next week with a warming trend. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 60s on Monday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle 70s. Showers are likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Late week will turn cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

