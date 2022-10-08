Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Three people shot at Whitmer High School Football game against Central Catholic

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the corner of Whitmer and Edgar, which is the southwest corner of the high school stadium.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were shot, Friday, at a local high school football game at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. However, the extent of their conditions remains unknown at this time.

Below is a statement from Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt.

“We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was disrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this time is limited, and we will not speculate until further details are known. An event like this is every school district’s worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to figure out this atrocious act,” Anstadt said.

13abc crews are live on the scene and have reported seeing shell casings along the street at the corner of Whitmer and Edgar, which is the southwest corner of the high school stadium. The witness told 13abc that there were about eight minutes left in the game. However, the game was abruptly paused, after shots were fired.

The witness recalled hearing what sounded like fireworks before masses of people including spectators and players ran to the fieldhouse to take cover.

Below is footage, showing individuals running to take cover following the shooting.

This is a breaking story; check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmanetta Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges in connection to the...
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting
According to WCSO, A Honda Accord crossed the centerline of Route 6 and struck a Freightliner...
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
Shooing at intersection of Lagrange St. and N. Expressway Dr.
Three victims taken to hospital after shooting on Lagrange Street
Shooting outside Mahoney's Irish Pub in Toledo
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar
William Dunfee
Ohio pastor arrested on federal charges for role in January 2021 riot at US Capitol

Latest News

Three people were shot, Friday, at a local high school football game at Whitmer High School...
Three people shot at Whitmer High School Football game against Central Catholic
10/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters...
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood