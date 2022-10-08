Birthday Club
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 8

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Who won the final game between Central Catholic and Whitmer as members of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference? Watch to see the answer in the Week 8 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. Justin Feldkamp also has highlights from the rivalry game between St. Francis and St. John’s. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

  • Central Catholic at Whitmer
  • St. Francis at St. John’s
  • Northview at Perrysburg
  • Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
  • Bowling Green at Southview
  • Rogers at Scott
  • Eastwood at Rossford
  • Holgate vs. Toledo Christian at Springfield
  • Columbian at Bellevue
  • Oak Harbor at Edison
  • Waite at Start
  • Springfield at Maumee
  • Clay at Findlay
  • Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
  • Celina at Defiance
  • Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 8, Segment 1, Oct. 7, 2022

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 8, Segment 2 Oct. 7, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

