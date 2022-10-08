WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 8

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Who won the final game between Central Catholic and Whitmer as members of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference? Watch to see the answer in the Week 8 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. Justin Feldkamp also has highlights from the rivalry game between St. Francis and St. John’s. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

Central Catholic at Whitmer

St. Francis at St. John’s

Northview at Perrysburg

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Bowling Green at Southview

Rogers at Scott

Eastwood at Rossford

Holgate vs. Toledo Christian at Springfield

Columbian at Bellevue

Oak Harbor at Edison

Waite at Start

Springfield at Maumee

Clay at Findlay

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Celina at Defiance

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 8, Segment 1, Oct. 7, 2022

Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 8, Segment 2 Oct. 7, 2022

