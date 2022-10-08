WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 8
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Who won the final game between Central Catholic and Whitmer as members of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference? Watch to see the answer in the Week 8 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. Justin Feldkamp also has highlights from the rivalry game between St. Francis and St. John’s. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
- Central Catholic at Whitmer
- St. Francis at St. John’s
- Northview at Perrysburg
- Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
- Bowling Green at Southview
- Rogers at Scott
- Eastwood at Rossford
- Holgate vs. Toledo Christian at Springfield
- Columbian at Bellevue
- Oak Harbor at Edison
- Waite at Start
- Springfield at Maumee
- Clay at Findlay
- Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
- Celina at Defiance
- Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 8, Segment 1, Oct. 7, 2022
Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 8, Segment 2 Oct. 7, 2022
