3-year-old boy's death ruled a homicide

An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 3-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide Sunday by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release.

Declan Hill was pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s Hospital Friday at 1:52 p.m., according to Thomas Blomquist, the county’s deputy coroner. An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.

Police haven’t said yet if anyone is charged in connection to his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

