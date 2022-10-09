Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Midges swarm Browns field before game with Chargers

Midges swarm Browns field before game with Chargers
Midges swarm Browns field before game with Chargers(Source: WOIO)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Midges are swarming the Cleveland Browns’ home field ahead of a game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The same type of flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago.

Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline.

The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, and can get so thick they cover windows on cars and homes.

Most Read

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
According to WCSO, A Honda Accord crossed the centerline of Route 6 and struck a Freightliner...
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
The school’s surveillance cameras captured the time the driver returned to the lot and when the...
Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and...
Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment

Latest News

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban
FILE - Parma police cruiser
The Onion files Supreme Court brief in support of man who made fun of Parma police
The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the...
Lordstown Motors starts making electric trucks at Ohio plant
House Bill 6 bribery scandal
Appeals court vacates asset freeze for ex-utility regulator