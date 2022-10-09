Birthday Club
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 will begin their journey home following a weeks-long deployment to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

OSU doctor assists Ohio Task Force 1 in Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Officials said the crew was demobilized at 6 a.m. Sunday. They were activated back on Sept. 24.

Missions by Ohio Task Force 1 included rescues, evacuations, searches and welfare checks.

RELATED STORY: At least 7 victims of Hurricane Ian rescued by Ohio Task Force 1

About five of the task force’s 84 members serve as firefighters in Northeast Ohio, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

