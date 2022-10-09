Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 will begin their journey home following a weeks-long deployment to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
Officials said the crew was demobilized at 6 a.m. Sunday. They were activated back on Sept. 24.
Missions by Ohio Task Force 1 included rescues, evacuations, searches and welfare checks.
About five of the task force’s 84 members serve as firefighters in Northeast Ohio, officials said.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.