10/10: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Today will be the calmest day in an overall active week of weather, with highs in the low-70s and lots of sun. Tuesday marks the turning point, as scattered showers begin to well up from the southwest and overspread NW Ohio through Wednesday. Gusty winds are possible in evening storms -- and even outside of them as well, between 30-40mph from the SW -- then cooler weather takes hold in the 50s to close out the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.