Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/10: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Midweek storms/wind; 70s today, 50s by Friday
It's a "perfect 10" weather day, though wind and storm chances are ramping up for the midweek. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be the calmest day in an overall active week of weather, with highs in the low-70s and lots of sun. Tuesday marks the turning point, as scattered showers begin to well up from the southwest and overspread NW Ohio through Wednesday. Gusty winds are possible in evening storms -- and even outside of them as well, between 30-40mph from the SW -- then cooler weather takes hold in the 50s to close out the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
3-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and...
Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters

Latest News

10/10: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
10/10: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Warm Early Week, Rain Chances Increasing
October 10th Weather Forecast
October 10th Weather Forecast
October 10th Weather Forecast
Oct. 9, 2022: Heather’s Sunday PM Forecast
Oct. 9, 2022: Heather’s Sunday PM Forecast