Family of Whitmer football game shooting victim speak about violence

Whitmer football game shooting
Whitmer football game shooting(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released the names of the three people that were shot at the Whitmer football game against Central Catholic Friday night.

They include a 21-year-old Toledo resident, a 28-year-old resident of Florida and a 17-year-old student at Whitmer.

13abc is not releasing the names out of respect to the victims and families.

“It’s bold for a person to come to a football game with all of those people there and kill or try to kill anybody around them that have nothing to do with what they are there for,” said Steven Foster, whose granddaughter was shot in the incident. “I don’t know who they were there for. I don’t even care. They shot my granddaughter and she’s totally innocent. An an innocent person going to enjoy herself for the first time since her mom died.”

