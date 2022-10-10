Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged scandal that involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
An autopsy found the cause of his death was blunt force head and neck trauma.
3-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide
Nobody was hurt after a train derailed in Sandusky on Saturday evening, but a rail crossing and...
Nobody hurt in Sandusky train derailment
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Cattle is seen grazing in Texas in this file photo. Many scientists say heat waves have become...
UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
Postal Service proposes price increases